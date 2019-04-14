You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Struggling Ryobi Kiso will sell joint-venture unit to raise funds

Sun, Apr 14, 2019 - 5:20 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

EMBATTLED construction firm Ryobi Kiso Holdings will divest its entire interest in a geotechnical engineering subsidiary well below appraised value, to the joint venture’s founder.

Ryobi Kiso, which has been under interim judicial management since March, inked a deal on April 9 to sell its 74.1 per cent stake in Ryobi Geotechnique to its minority shareholder for roughly S$14.5 million, according to a bourse announcement filed just after midnight on Saturday.

Ryobi Geotechnique, which does geotechnical engineering, ground imaging technology and real-time monitoring, has a book value of about S$12.8 million.

The proposed divestment, which Ryobi Kiso said would yield a net gain of nearly S$1.76 million, is part of a previously discussed plan to raise working capital for the debt-hit group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the group’s net tangible asset per share would drop from 10.1 Singapore cents to 5.8 Singapore cents, had the deal been done on June 30, 2018, it noted.

An independent valuation done in October 2018 pegged the worth of the Ryobi Geotechnique interest at between S$21 million and S$23.6 million, but Ryobi Kiso has now argued that there are “limited options for the company to liquidate its investment in this joint venture”.

It cited, among other factors, the lack of firm offers from other potential buyers, as well as buyer Wang Hou’s day-to-day involvement in the subsidiary’s operations, which it said would make it difficult to sell its own shares without Mr Wang’s cooperation.

Ryobi Geotechnique’s business has also taken a hit from the cloud of bad news surrounding its parent company, according to Ryobi Kiso. The company added that “disposal would be time-sensitive to prevent further deterioration of the value”.

The planned sale, which would comprise S$12 million in cash and a waiver of all the unit’s claims against other companies in the Ryobi Kiso group, will need either shareholders’ approval or a waiver from the Singapore Exchange.

Ryobi Kiso disclosed that none of its directors - and as far as it could tell, none of its controlling shareholders - have any interest in the proposed disposal. It added that Mr Wang is also not an interested person, as defined by the Singapore bourse’s rules.

Companies & Markets

UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others

YZJ Shipbuilding chairman donates 150m shares to set up senior mgt trust

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust names Richard Ng as new CEO

Singapore Myanmar Investco sells TPR telco assets for US$8m

Acromec seals S$6.75m contract with private lab service provider

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 Prabowo asks supporters to reject result if Jokowi wins
2 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
3 Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding
4 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
5 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening