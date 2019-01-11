STT sells new S$300m perpetual issue at 5 per cent

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE Technologies Telemedia (STT) has sold a new S$300 million perpetual issue at 5 per cent on Thursday.
Orders reached for STT's maiden perpetual deal - which is also the first perp transaction for 2019 - was about S$700 million, and the initial price guidance was
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg