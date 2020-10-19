You are here

SunMoon Food in talks with potential investor for fundraising

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Mon, Oct 19, 2020
Singapore

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food on Saturday updated that the board has various potential fundraising options available to it and is currently in talks with a potential investor on a specific funding option.

This came amid...

