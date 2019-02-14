You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SunMoon Q3 loss widens to S$1.85m

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 9:04 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

A CHALLENGING and competitive operating environment continues to plague SunMoon Food Company, as it saw a net loss of S$1.85 million for the third quarter, widening its S$1.29 million loss from a year ago. Loss per share for Q3 stood at 0.2591 Singapore cent, versus 0.1788 Singapore cent last year.

The supplier of fruit products and fresh fruits mainly attributed the losses from its contributing operations to negative gross margins. Gross loss for the third quarter ending Dec 31, 2018, was S$456,000, more than 11 times the S$40,000 gross loss a year ago. SunMoon said that this was mainly due to seasonally low pricing of certain key products in China and the weakening of the Chinese yuan. 

Administrative expenses also went up 11 per cent to S$834,000 for Q3 from S$752,000 the year before. The other expenses were S$138,000 for Q3, compared to S$52,000 the year before, mainly due to higher net foreign exchange losses from the weakening of the Chinese yuan, according to the company. 

That said, the company noted that revenue increased by 88 per cent to S$20.33 million, compared to S$10.80 million in the previous year. The increase was largely thanks to sales to Shanghai YiGuo E-Commence Co, which constituted 70 per cent of the group's revenue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SunMood said that it will continue to focus on its "value-added fresh fruit products in China and South-east Asia", and remains optimistic for an "improved operational result".

For the nine months, the company saw net losses from its continuing operations widen to S$4.70 million from S$3.1 million for the year-ago period. Again, this was mainly due to seasonally low pricing of certain key products in China and the weakening of the Chinese yuan.

That came despite an 88 per cent increase in revenue to S$50.51 million - largely a result of sales to Shanghai YiGuo E-Commence Co, which constituted 53 per cent of the revenue.

SunMoon is on the Singapore Exchange's watch list. The counter closed unchanged at S$0.035 on Wednesday, before results were announced.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

BT_20190214_JEBLURB14_3695570.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Weekend

Oscar crystal ball is here

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening