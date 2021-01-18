You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS
MARK TO MARKET

Sunningdale latest to face activist investor Quarz

Securing improved terms for minorities would be better outcome than voting down the whole deal
Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com@BenPaulBT

rk_ KohBoonHwee _180121.jpg
Under the deal, which was announced on Nov 9, Sunningdale's chairman and major shareholder Koh Boon Hwee has teamed up with a unit of Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 to offer minority shareholders S$1.55 per Sunningdale share.
PHOTO: BT FILE

QUARZ Capital Management is at it again. Barely six weeks after winning a bruising battle to prevent Sabana Reit from merging with ESR-Reit on value-destructive terms, the activist investor has turned its sights on Sunningdale Tech - a precision plastic components maker in the throes of a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 17, 2021 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

ABOUT a third of the residential units offered at Normanton Park were sold at an average price of S$1,750 per square...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for