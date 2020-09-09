You are here

Sunningdale Tech issues holding announcement about possible transaction

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 7:27 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

SUNNINGDALE Tech has been approached in relation to a possible transaction involving the company's shares, the precision manufacturer said in a holding announcement on Wednesday.

The board said there is no certainty or assurance that any specific or definitive transaction will materialise as a result of this approach. "Shareholders of the company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the company and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests," it said.

The company will make further announcements as appropriate, in compliance with the Singapore Exchange Listing Manual.

Sunningdale Tech shares closed at S$1.25 on Wednesday, up two Singapore cents or 1.63 per cent.

