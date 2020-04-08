You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech to continue Singapore operations

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 9:22 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Sunningdale Tech has obtained approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to continue its Singapore operations during the circuit-breaker period that lasts at least till May 4.

The group's manufacturing facilities in Singapore fall under essential services that are part of global supply chains, especially for the healthcare industry, said the company on Wednesday.

Sunningdale Tech's healthcare business produces component parts for medical devices and consumables, which are used in healthcare systems worldwide.

The group's operations at its manufacturing facilities in China have resumed following the return of its entire workforce.

Its Malaysian operations are running on 20 to 35 per cent of the workforce, after having been granted approval from the authorities to continue with the production of products related to essential goods and services, such as medical devices and consumables.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, JSH, JMH, Suntec Reit, AEM

The company's operations in Mexico are running on 10 to 15 per cent of its workforce. The authorities had mandated on March 31 that all non-essential businesses temporarily suspend operations till April 30; the group is involved in the global supply chain for certain essential products.

Sunningdale Tech temporarily closed its factory in Chennai, India, after the government on March 24 ordered a nationwide lockdown for a minimum period of 21 days.

Shares of the company closed flat at 87.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Savings from pay cuts at Starhill Global Reit to be passed on to unitholders

Singapore banks pledge no job cuts due to Covid-19

Broadway Industrial gets third trading query in nine months

MAS launches S$125m support package for financial institutions and fintech firms

SP Corp gets green light to hold virtual AGM

KrisEnergy sells 30% stake in Indonesia exploration block to BP for US$15m

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Government & Economy

Record 142 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; seventh death linked to disease

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 142 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday (April 8), a record high, said the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Savings from pay cuts at Starhill Global Reit to be passed on to unitholders

THE board of directors and top executives at Starhill Global Reit (SGReit)’s manager will take paycuts in light of...

Apr 8, 2020 08:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks pledge no job cuts due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE banks, which are major employers here, have pledged no retrenchments as a result of the novel coronavirus...

Apr 8, 2020 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Temasek's 2-week selling spree raises US$779m

[SINGAPORE] Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings has been selling stakes in companies from its...

Apr 8, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial gets third trading query in nine months

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group was hit with a fresh query by the bourse regulator...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.