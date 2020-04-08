Sunningdale Tech to continue Singapore operations

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Sunningdale Tech has obtained approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to continue its Singapore operations during the circuit-breaker period that lasts at least till May 4.

The group's manufacturing facilities in Singapore fall under essential services that are part of global supply chains, especially for the healthcare industry, said the company on Wednesday.

Sunningdale Tech's healthcare business produces component parts for medical devices and consumables, which are used in healthcare systems worldwide.

The group's operations at its manufacturing facilities in China have resumed following the return of its entire workforce.

Its Malaysian operations are running on 20 to 35 per cent of the workforce, after having been granted approval from the authorities to continue with the production of products related to essential goods and services, such as medical devices and consumables.

The company's operations in Mexico are running on 10 to 15 per cent of its workforce. The authorities had mandated on March 31 that all non-essential businesses temporarily suspend operations till April 30; the group is involved in the global supply chain for certain essential products.

Sunningdale Tech temporarily closed its factory in Chennai, India, after the government on March 24 ordered a nationwide lockdown for a minimum period of 21 days.

Shares of the company closed flat at 87.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday.