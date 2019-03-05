You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech urged to raise quality of reporting after Q4 earnings miss

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 10:28 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ANOTHER earnings miss from Sunningdale Tech has prompted activist fund Quarz Capital Management to fire off a second open letter to the board of the mainboard-listed high-precision plastic components maker.

This time, Quarz wants Sunningdale to increase shareholder value by reporting one-off costs separately from core net profit in its income statement, in order to give investors a better sense of the company's underlying fundamentals.

The one-off costs refer to production ramp-up costs at Sunningdale's new Penang plant, as well as duplicity in operating costs due to a delay in shifting operations from Shanghai to Chuzhou.

"We estimate these non-recurring costs at more than S$3 million in the fourth quarter," Quarz wrote on Tuesday. By Quarz's own estimates, Sunningdale's core net profit from underlying operations without the one-off costs could be S$5 million for the fourth quarter and S$24 million for all of 2018, "considerably closer to consensus estimates".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sunningdale shares have tumbled 10.25 per cent since it reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of S$1.7 million last Thursday, down 83.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier, falling short of street estimates.

The shares last traded at S$1.40 on Monday, back at where they were before Quarz fired its first open letter on Dec 12 last year, urging Sunningdale to return more cash to shareholders.

Last Friday, CIMB analyst William Tng downgraded Sunningdale to "reduce" from "add".  He wrote: "Sunningdale surprised us with an unexpected core net loss of S$2 million in the fourth-quarter (by our adjustments). Gross profit margin collapsed in the fourth quarter leading to lower operating profits... Given the seasonally-weak first quarter, the risk of Sunningdale slipping into a net loss in the first quarter cannot be discounted."

To be sure, Sunningdale chief executive Khoo Boo Hor explained in the results filing last Thursday that two factors affected the group's performance in 2018: "Firstly, at our latest manufacturing facility in Penang, utilisation levels were low as this new plant is still in its initial startup phase. However, we expect production and utilisation at this facility to ramp up in  the second half of 2019, having secured new projects with several customers."

Mr Khoo added: "Secondly, in China, there were delays in gradually shifting operations and machinery from our facilities in Shanghai to our new 50,000 square metre mega site in Chuzhou. This was due to delays in approvals from certain customers and resulted in additional costs incurred. We expect completion of this shift in operations to take place by the third quarter of 2019."

Sunningdale also flagged in its outlook statement: "Business conditions remain challenging as we continued to face headwinds in the form of rising labour costs, rising utility costs, price pressure and negative market sentiment surrounding the US-China trade war."

Quarz wrote on Tuesday: "It is critical during this transitory period of uncertainty that Sunningdale’s management and board take responsibility and commit to increase shareholder value by clarifying and providing additional operating information. Of particular importance is to quantify the total gross/operating loss in Penang and the cost of inefficiencies in maintaining duplicate operations and shifting between Shanghai to Chuzhou."

Otherwise, the company is creating "unnecessary uncertainty" and destroying value for shareholders, Quarz wrote.

Sunningdale has proposed a final dividend of five Singapore cents, up from from a final dividend of 4.5 Singapore cents for the year before. That brings total dividends for 2018 to eight Singapore cents, up from seven Singapore cents for 2017.

Quarz welcomed the higher dividend, and urged Sunningdale to further increase its dividend payout to shareholders for 2019.

Quarz has a less than 5 per cent stake in Sunningdale Tech.

BT has reached out to Sunningdale for a response.

Companies & Markets

Best World says franchise sales-related expenses helped drive increase in 2018 payables

Moody's downgrades China Jinjiang Environment's corporate family rating, USD bond

Far East Group to buy air-con engineering firm with S$7m cash, share issuance

8Telecom sees executive director changes amid board reshuffle

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening