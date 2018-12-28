Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons

SUNPOWER Group chief operating officer Shen Qiang has resigned for personal reasons with immediate effect, the mainboard-listed company announced on Dec 28 after the market closed.

Mr Shen, 43, had been in the role since 2016. Prior to his resignation, he was directly responsible for administration, human resources and Sunpower's US sales office. In its announcement, the company thanked Mr Shen for his contributions to the development of Sunpower during his tenure.

Sunpower shares closed down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.5 per cent at 33 Singapore cents on Friday before the announcement.