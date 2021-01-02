Sunpower Group divests non-core business for 2.3b yuan in management buyout

Get our introductory offer at only
SUNPOWER Group is divesting its manufacturing and services (M&S) business for 2.3 billion yuan (S$463.3 million), after which 1.3 billion yuan of the net proceeds will be used for a proposed special dividend amounting to 1.1627 yuan per share on a fully-diluted basis....
