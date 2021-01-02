You are here

Sunpower Group divests non-core business for 2.3b yuan in management buyout

It agrees to fully sell its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Sunpower Technology (Jiangsu) Co
Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

nz_maming_020129.jpg
The purchaser of the M&S business is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Nanjing Sunpower Holdings Co, incorporated in China. The SPV is equally owned by Sunpower Group's executive chairman Guo Hong Xin and Ma Ming, the group's executive director.
PHOTO: SUNPOWER

Singapore

SUNPOWER Group is divesting its manufacturing and services (M&S) business for 2.3 billion yuan (S$463.3 million), after which 1.3 billion yuan of the net proceeds will be used for a proposed special dividend amounting to 1.1627 yuan per share on a fully-diluted basis....

