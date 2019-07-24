You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group to acquire 90% interest in Chinese thermal power plant

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 9:50 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group on Wednesday said it is in the process of acquiring a 90 per cent equity interest in Changshu Suyuan Thermal Power Co Ltd, a thermal power plant in China.

The aggregate purchase consideration is estimated at approximately 320 million yuan (S$63.5 million) and will be adjusted based on the actual results of due diligence on the power plant.

Sunpower said the proposed acquisition is part of its strategy to build a Green Investments portfolio as a value creator and growth driver. The plant is the exclusive centralised steam supplier in its coverage area, and has recorded steady sales revenue growth over the past three years.

Sunpower intends to upgrade the power plant following the acquisition to enhance its overall operational efficiency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on the company's results for FY2019. Sunpower will provide updates on the progress of the acquisition in due course, and on the potential financial effects when the acquisition is completed.

Sunpower shares closed at S$0.505 on Wednesday before the announcement, down two Singapore cents or 3.81 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit, H-Trust change financial year-end to December

Raffles Infinity director consolidates holdings in Raffles United

Facebook to pay record US$5 billion to settle FTC privacy claims

HPH Trust Q2 performance affected by global trade tensions

AA Group identifies mysterious shareholder that sold stake to Haitong

Citic Envirotech posts 66% drop in Q2 net profit to S$14.7m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly