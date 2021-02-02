Sunpower Group wins 141m yuan manufacturing and services contract

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Tuesday that it has won a 141 million yuan (S$29.1 million) manufacturing and services contract from an existing customer in the polycrystalline silicon industry.

It will supply core equipment for its customer's project. Delivery is expected to be completed in 2021. The new contract is expected to have a positive impact on the group's performance for FY2021.

Sunpower's executive chairman Guo Hongxin said: "We are pleased to secure this contract from our customer in the polycrystalline silicon industry again...With the trust and support of customers, Sunpower has established extensive experience and a proven track record in serving the polycrystalline silicon industry."

He added that Sunpower is advancing its green investments (GI) business, which is capable of generating long-term recurring high-quality income and cash flows. Sunpower has nine operating GI projects, with four others under construction.

Sunpower's shares closed 2 Singapore cents or 2.21 per cent higher at S$0.925 on Tuesday.