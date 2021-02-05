Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390 million yuan (S$80.6 million) from an existing customer in the chemical industry.

It will supply condensers and rectifying columns to this customer. Delivery is expected to be completed in 2022, and the new contract is expected to have a positive impact on the group's performance for FY2022.

Sunpower's executive chairman Guo Hongxin said: "We are pleased to again cooperate with this chemical customer, which is also our long-term business partner."

He added that Sunpower is advancing its green investments (GI) business, which is capable of generating long-term recurring high-quality income and cash flows. Through its GI asset portfolio, the group aims to "take advantage of the enormous opportunities in the anti-smog market in China".

Sunpower has nine operating GI projects, with four others under construction.

Sunpower shares closed flat at S$0.920 on Friday.