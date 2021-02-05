 Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 11:10 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390 million yuan (S$80.6 million) from an existing customer in the chemical industry.

It will supply condensers and rectifying columns to this customer. Delivery is expected to be completed in 2022, and the new contract is expected to have a positive impact on the group's performance for FY2022.

Sunpower's executive chairman Guo Hongxin said: "We are pleased to again cooperate with this chemical customer, which is also our long-term business partner."

He added that Sunpower is advancing its green investments (GI) business, which is capable of generating long-term recurring high-quality income and cash flows. Through its GI asset portfolio, the group aims to "take advantage of the enormous opportunities in the anti-smog market in China".

Sunpower has nine operating GI projects, with four others under construction.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sunpower shares closed flat at S$0.920 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher AUA

Frasers Property reports lower RevPAR in Q1 for hospitality portfolio

Sembcorp Industries appoints new group CFO

Vallianz Holdings, SeaTech sign MOU to build all-electric harbour tugs

Thomson Medical Group subsidiary to partner HealthTech startup Plano

Broker's take: DBS raises AIMS Apac Reit TP to S$1.50, sees strong earnings rebound

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Tens of thousands sign Japanese petition against Games chief after sexist comments

Feb 5, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis

[WASHINGTON] The US last year posted its biggest annual trade deficit since 2008 as the global health crisis...

Feb 5, 2021 10:52 PM
Technology

AstraZeneca vaccine found to be protective against virus variant

[LONDON] The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new,...

Feb 5, 2021 10:33 PM
Government & Economy

US unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in January from 6.7%

[WASHINGTON] The US unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 per cent in January but the economy added only 49,000 jobs as...

Feb 5, 2021 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher AUA

WEALTH management platform iFast Corporation on Friday reported a net profit of S$6.8 million for the fourth quarter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in January from 6.7%

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher AUA

Frasers Property reports lower RevPAR in Q1 for hospitality portfolio

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health under house arrest: party

US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's US$1.9t Covid aid package

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for