You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower secures 77m yuan contract from repeat customer

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 7:42 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SUNPOWER Group has secured a 77 million yuan (S$15.4 million) contract from a repeat customer, which is expected to have a positive impact on its FY 2019 and 2020 performance, the environmental protection solutions provider said on Thursday after market close.

Under the manufacturing and services (M&S) contract with Jiangsu Hailun Petrochemical Co, Sunpower will provide heat exchanger equipment for an upgrading project at Jiangsu Hailun's chemical production facility.

Sunpower expects to complete delivery by the first half of 2020, which will have a positive impact on financials for the years ending Dec 31, 2019 and 2020.

Sunpower's relationship with Jiangsu Hailun dates back to 2010. Sunpower executive chairman Guo Hongxin said: "Our strength in the M&S segment will complement the rapid growth of our GI (green investments) business which the group has identified as its primary value creator and growth driver for the long term."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sunpower shares closed up 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.13 per cent at 49.5 Singapore cents on Thursday before the news.

Companies & Markets

IHH Q1 profit up 56% at RM89.5m

Creative partners laptop maker Clevo to offer OEM clients Super X-Fi

Epicentre acting CEO uncontactable; receives statutory demands from creditors

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

Joyas non-exec director sells more than a third of stake, no longer substantial shareholder

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Dairy Farm International to 'neutral'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75kok8jloac6sj1g6n1_doc6ux8lbwjrchkrci4hba.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Employers should offer structured training, firms with productivity gains urged to give one-off bonus

doc75kndxqrth5w9vium7x_doc7415pyo19d2so2do74c.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening