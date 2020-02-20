You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunpower to invest in Jiangsu biomass co-generation plant

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 8:24 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group plans to invest in a biomass co-generation project in Tongshan District, Xuzhou City of Jiangsu province, it said on Thursday.

Upon completion, the biomass co-generation plant will supply civil heating to homes in Tongshan District as well as supply electricity to the state grid.

The project's approved designed capacity will comprise two steam boilers with a capacity of 130 tonnes per hour and two 35 megawatt (MW) electricity generators. 

Under the first phase of the project, one steam boiler and one generator will be built. The estimated investment for Phase 1 is around 420 million yuan (S$84 million).

The project will be developed under a joint venture, with Sunpower owning an 85 per cent stake. Sunpower will fund the investment with net proceeds from its Tranche 2 convertible bonds, internal resources and bank borrowings.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Sunpower with 'buy', S$0.81 target price

The group said: "The development of the Tongshan project is in line with Sunpower's key business development strategy to grow its green investment project portfolio."

When completed, the Tongshan project will effectively alleviate environmental pollution and simultaneously recycle local agricultural waste, realise energy conservation and emission reduction, and provide pollution-free civil heating for Tongshan District, the group said.

The project will also supply heating in addition to the biomass electricity generation, which is fully aligned with China's national development policies, it added.

"Tongshan project has been granted an exclusive concession right to supply heating by the Tongshan District Government, effectively delivering the group a captive market for heating within a radius of 20 kilometres of the Tongshan project," the group noted. 

Sunpower shares closed flat at S$0.56 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong posts flat Q4 net profit of S$17.4m

DBS says it will provide abridged financial disclosures in place of QR

StarHub nearly doubles Q4 net profit to S$34.9m on cost-cutting

SGX RegCo urges caution when dealing in Vividthree's shares

Ley Choon units win construction, repair contracts worth S$55.6m

Wilmar International core profit rises 23% to US$410m in Q4

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, no known link yet to previous cases; 3 patients discharged

[SINGAPORE] One new case of the coronavirus disease was confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20), bringing the total number of...

Feb 20, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong posts flat Q4 net profit of S$17.4m

HEARTLAND supermarket operator Sheng Siong on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$17.4 million, down 0....

Feb 20, 2020 07:39 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS says it will provide abridged financial disclosures in place of QR

DBS Group said on Thursday that it will provide abridged financial disclosures for the bank's first- and third-...

Feb 20, 2020 07:33 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub nearly doubles Q4 net profit to S$34.9m on cost-cutting

MAINBOARD-LISTED telco StarHub saw its fourth-quarter earnings nearly double on the year before, as operating...

Feb 20, 2020 07:12 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo urges caution when dealing in Vividthree's shares

FRONTLINE market regulator Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is urging investors to exercise caution when...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly