Sunseap deep cleans office after employee is diagnosed with Covid-19

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 5:25 PM
A SUNSEAP employee in Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the solar-energy solutions provider said in a statement.

The employee was last seen in Sunseap's office at Boon Leat Terrace (off West Coast Highway) on March 26, and has not been in close contact with anyone from its office since.

The office will be deep-cleaned, and all employees will work from home with effect from April 6 for at least a month, a spokesperson told The Business Times.

This comes as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said that Singapore will close most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors,  from April 7.

The temporary closure of workplaces is part of a “circuit breaker” effect, to reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring and gradually bring Singapore’s numbers down, he said in a nationally televised address.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has also confirmed that no one in Sunseap needs to be quarantined at this point in time. 

“The company is working closely with MOH, and we have provided our colleague and his family with all the necessary support so that he can focus on a speedy recovery,” said the company.

Since Feb 10, all Sunseap staff have either worked from home or worked in split teams that alternate working from home and in the office.

Sunseap has also ramped up precautionary measures in line with MOH guidelines, it said. These measures include twice-daily temperature-taking for all staff, commencement of teleconferencing and split teams, and conducting conference calls in place of face-to-face meetings.

