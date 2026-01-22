Suntec Reit DPU jumps 23.2% for H2 on stronger operational performance, lower financing costs

For the full year, the figure is 13.6% higher at S$0.07035

Revenue from the Reit’s flagship Suntec City property in Singapore is up 1.9% at S$136.1 million in the second half-year. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) recorded a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0388 for the second half-year ended Dec 31, 2025. This was a 23.2 per cent increase from the DPU of S$0.0315 for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Revenue edged up 0.2 per cent to S$237.1 million for H2 FY2025, from S$236.7 million previously.

The marginal growth was driven by higher revenue from its Singapore and London properties, which offset lower revenue from two assets in Australia, said the Reit’s manager in a bourse filing on Thursday (Jan 22). Revenue from the Reit’s flagship Suntec City property in Singapore rose S$2.5 million, or 1.9 per cent, on the year to S$136.1 million in H2.

Net property income (NPI) fell 1.5 per cent year on year to S$157.3 million for the half-year, from S$159.8 million.

Distributable income from operations increased 24.1 per cent to S$114.5 million, from S$92.2 million in H2 FY2024. This followed an 18.2 per cent decline in finance expenses to S$72.7 million for the recent half-year, from S$88.8 million a year earlier, due to the repayment of bank loans and lower interest rates.

The distribution for the period from Oct 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2025, will be paid on Feb 27, following books closure on Jan 30.

For the full year ended Dec 31, DPU was 13.6 per cent higher at S$0.07035, while distributable income rose 14.6 per cent to S$207.3 million.

Revenue for the year increased 1.7 per cent to S$471.6 million, and NPI grew 1.9 per cent to S$316.8 million.

Units of Suntec Reit closed unchanged at S$1.42 on Thursday, before the results were released.