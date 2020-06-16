You are here

Suntec Reit expects better H2 performance on 'circuit breaker' easing

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 10:12 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg

THE manager of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) on Tuesday said it expects the trust's performance in the second half of the year to improve as Singapore eases out of the "circuit breaker", and on additional contribution from completed developments.

The manager was...

