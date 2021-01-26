Suntec Reit posts 3.7% fall in DPU to 2.261 S cents for Q4

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) posted on Tuesday a 3.7 per cent fall in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.261 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter compared with 2.347 cents for the year-ago period.

Gross revenue fell 12 per cent at S$165.9 million for H2, compared to S$188.7 million a year ago. This was due to a fall in rental income, most significantly from its office and retail properties such as Suntec Singapore, for which revenue fell by 65.9 per cent.

The gains from 55 Currie street, 177 Pacific Highway, 21 Harris Street and newly completed property Olderfleet at 477 Collins street were offset by the fall in revenue from Suntec City and Suntec Singapore.

The net property income (NPI) for H2 FY2020 was S$109.0 million, S$12.7 million or 10.4 per cent lower year on year, mainly attributable to rent assistance granted to Suntec City retail tenants and lower occupancy at Suntec Singapore.

Distributable income dipped 19.8 per cent to S$106.1 million for H2, from S$132.2 million last year.

Unitholders will receive a total DPU of 4.109 cents, which includes the S$10.3 million distributable income that the Reit retained in the first half of FY2020.

The distribution will be paid out on Feb 26, after books closure on Feb 3.

Full-year DPU was 22.1 per cent lower at 7.402 cents, down from 9.507 cents in 2019. Distributable income for the year was 20.4 per cent lower at S$209.2 million, from S$262.7 million the previous year. Gross revenue was 14 per cent lower at S$315.4 million, while NPI eased 15.4 per cent to S$199.9 million for the full year.

The Reit expects a stable recovery for the office sector in 2021 as workers begin to return to offices with a hybrid working arrangement.

A slow recovery is to be expected in the retail sector, supported largely by domestic consumption, the manager said, while convention revenue will continue to see a downward pressure due to weak international travel.

Noting the national lockdown in the UK, the manager reassured that its UK office portfolio “will remain resilient underpinned by full occupancy, long weighted average lease expires and no lease expiry until 2027”.

Units of Suntec Reit were up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent at S$1.55 as at 10.48am on Tuesday.