You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit Q1 DPU falls 27.7% to 1.76 S cents

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 8:34 AM
rachmui@sph.co@RachelMuiBT

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) on Wednesday posted a 27.7 per cent drop in distribution per unit to 1.76 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 2.192 cents a year ago. 

This was due to lower distributable income from operations, retention of a 10 per cent distribution, absence of capital distribution, as well as an enlarged unit base. 

The ex-date for the first quarter distribution is April 29, while the payment date is May 28. 

Distributable income from operations fell 6.5 per cent to S$55.1 million, from S$58.9 million a year ago. 

While business began well in January, operational performance declined when mandatory measures were put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Reit manager said. 

SEE ALSO

ISEC Healthcare Q1 net profit slumps 37% due to Covid-19 movement curbs

It added that one of the most immediate impact was the postponement and cancellation of events at Suntec Convention, which resulted in a loss of dividend contribution from Suntec Singapore.

"The steep drop in advertising and promotion income for Suntec City Mall and the weakened Australian dollar added to the decline in distributable income from operations," the manager noted. 

Nonetheless, these were partially offset by better performance from Suntec City Office, Suntec City Mall, Southgate Complex and contribution from 55 Currie Street.

For the first quarter, net property income slipped 7.2 per cent to S$54 million, from S$58.2 million a year ago, while gross revenue fell 3.1 per cent to S$86.9 million, from S$89.7 million. 

Overall, the manager noted that Suntec Reit's Singapore office portfolio is expected to remain resilient in 2020, given the properties' diverse tenant base and a limited office supply.

Meanwhile, Suntec City Mall is expected to register a "substantial decline in shopper traffic" in Q2 due to safe distancing and circuit-breaker measures, while a gradual recovery from Q3 is expected if the situation improves, the manager said. 

It added that rent reversions for the remaining quarters are likely to be in the negative range due to weaker market demand from retailers.

Separately, tenant relief measures will also impact the mall's rental revenue this year. "However, this will be partially offset by the positive rent reversions achieved for the past 11 consecutive quarters and the renewal of one-third of the mall's expiring leases for 2020 in Q1 at strong double-digit rent reversion," the manager said.

Units in Suntec Reit closed at S$1.34 on Tuesday, down S$0.07 or 5 per cent. 

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower after govt extends circuit breaker; STI down 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Wednesday after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday...

Apr 22, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stock open on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked off on Wednesday with more losses following another sell-off on Wall Street as...

Apr 22, 2020 09:33 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus takes mental toll on New York's medical staff

[NEW YORK] Battling to keep intensive care patients alive at a hospital in one of New York City's worst-affected...

Apr 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop nearly 2% as overnight oil crash curbs risk appetite

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell almost 2 per cent on Wednesday, dragged by energy stocks as a rout in crude oil...

Apr 22, 2020 09:22 AM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q1 net profit slumps 37% due to Covid-19 movement curbs

ISEC Healthcare on Tuesday posted a 37 per cent drop in net profit to S$1.39 million for its first quarter ended...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.