Suntec Reit Q3 DPU rises 13.4% on stronger Singapore portfolio performance

Distributable income grows 14.3 per cent to S$59.9 million

Suntec Reit’s manager noted that the rise in gross revenue was due to stronger operating performance across its Singapore office and retail portfolio. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Suntec Reit’s distribution per unit (DPU) rose by 13.4 per cent year-on-year to S$0.02017 for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$0.01778 the year before.

Gross revenue was up 5.2 per cent to S$123.6 million for the third quarter, from S$117.5 million in the year-ago period.

This was due to stronger operating performance across its Singapore office and retail portfolio, the manager said on Thursday (Oct 22).

Net property income grew 6.2 per cent on the year to S$83.4 million for the third quarter, from S$78.5 million.

Distributable income rose 14.3 per cent year on year to S$59.9 million, from S$52.4 million.

The distribution will be paid out on Nov 27, after books closure on Oct 30.

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Chong Kee Hiong, chief executive officer of the manager, said the results reflect Suntec Reit’s sound fundamentals, underpinned by its portfolio of high-quality assets and resilient income streams.

“We remain focused on optimising our portfolio, strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing long-term returns for our unitholders,” he said.

As at Sep 30, committed occupancy for Suntec Reit’s Singapore office portfolio stood at 99.6 per cent, up from 98.5 per cent a year earlier. Retail occupancy was 98.6 per cent, down from 99.3 per cent.

Rent reversions for its Singapore office and retail portfolios were positive at 7.3 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively, for the third quarter.

The Reit’s aggregate leverage ratio stood at 43 per cent as at Sep 30, compared with 41.5 per cent at the end of December 2025.

Suntec Reit units closed flat at S$1.36 on Thursday, before the announcement of the results.