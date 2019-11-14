You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunvic CEO quits, citing 'poor health', following role in guarantees for loans

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 6:27 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunvic Chemical's executive director and CEO Sun Xiao has resigned, citing poor health, after the company's audit committee previously said it will consider disciplinary action against him for his involvement in corporate guarantees provided for loans amounting to some 222.5 million yuan (S$44.2 million).

The exchange filing on Thursday cited "deteriorated health issue due to work stress" for Mr Sun's departure. The 33-year-old will relinquish his positions on Feb 8 next year, after being made executive director in 2012 and CEO in 2013. 

His mother, Hu Yanping, is a substantial shareholder of Sunvic. 

Before this, Sunvic's audit committee had said on Nov 7 it will consider appropriate disciplinary action to recommend to the board to take against Mr Sun, after an external auditor's probe into the corporate guarantees provided for the loans showed the level of Mr Sun's involvement. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The investigation was requested by the company's independent directors after Sunvic Chemical's subsidiaries, Yixing Yinyan Import & Export Co (Yixing Yinyan) and Jiangsu Jurong Chemical Co (Jiangsu Jurong), received letters of demand in relation to two corporate guarantees. The corporate guarantees were extended to the borrowers – Jiangsu Donglai Real Estate Development Co (Jiangsu Donglai) and Jiangsu Dahe Lvjian Chemical Co (Jiangsu Dahe). Yixing Yinyan had extended a corporate guarantee to Jiangsu Donglai, whose creditor is Yixing City Futao Rural Micro Credit Co, while Jiangsu Jurong extended a corporate guarantee to Jiangsu Dahe, whose creditor is Bank of China. According to the special auditor report, Mr Sun and Sunvic's vice-president of banking and finance, Liu Wen, did not monitor the repayment of the Yixing City Futao loan by following up with Jiangsu Donglai or Yixing Futao Credit.

SEE ALSO

Sunvic unit staves off legal action as guarantor to loan

Both of them also refused to disclose the name or position of the Yixing City government official who had supposedly contacted them for the loan. 

Trading in Sunvic Chemical shares has been suspended since Jan 14 upon the company’s request. The counter last traded at 2.2 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ComfortDelGro skids 3.4% on missed Q3 earnings

Keppel buys 50% stake in Temasek's Pierfront Capital for US$7.8m

Brokers' take: More earnings upside seen for Valuetronics

China Everbright Q3 earnings jump 27% on higher revenue

Global Invacom Q3 profit doubles to US$228,000

Hot stock: Yoma shares jump 20% on Ayala investment despite Q2 loss

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 06:31 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 14, 2019 06:17 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares lose 0.2% as downward trend continues

JUDGING from the performance of the Straits Times Index (STI), the effect of unrest in Hong Kong was evidently felt...

Nov 14, 2019 06:03 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps S$11.2m fine on UBS over 'deceptive' trades

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed a S$11.2 million civil penalty on UBS over deceptive trades by...

Nov 14, 2019 05:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Ron Sim's V3 Group mulls Singapore digibank bid with Far East Organization, Temasek's Heliconia, and EZ-Link

Ron Sim's V3 Group is said to be in talks with property group Far East Organization, stored-value card operator EZ-...

Nov 14, 2019 05:56 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.67...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly