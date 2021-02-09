 Sunvic Chemical to be delisted from SGX mainboard, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sunvic Chemical to be delisted from SGX mainboard

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 8:59 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

SUNVIC Chemical Holdings will be delisted from the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, following Harrier Group's intention to exercise its right to compulsorily acquire all the shares of the shareholders who have not accepted its voluntary general offer.

Harrier Group is an investment holding company whose sole director and shareholder is private investor Song Wuying. The group intends to acquire all the shares of the dissenting shareholders at S$0.028, the offer price for each share.

The offer price represents a premium/(discount) of about 21.7 per cent, (3.4 per cent), 16.7 per cent and (12.5 per cent) over/to the volume weighted average price per share for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods respectively, and a premium of 27.3 per cent to the closing price on the last trading day.

Shares in watchlisted Sunvic Chemical have been suspended since Jan 14, 2019.

As at 6pm on Feb 9, 2021, the offeror received valid acceptances that amount to 91.26 per cent of the total number of issued shares, other than those already held by the offeror, its related corporations or their respective nominees.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore Press Holdings modernises wireless networks to support 4,000 employees daily

Mapletree Logistics Trust secures S$200m green loan from OCBC

SBS Transit posts 2.9% decline in FY2020 net profit to S$79m

Climate change the 'biggest consideration' for Temasek's investment strategy, says its next CEO

Genting Singapore's full-year net profit down 90%

Singapore Airlines revises aircraft delivery schedule with Airbus and Boeing

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Tighter border measures for travellers on Business Travel Pass scheme

THE multi-ministry task force on Tuesday announced that Singapore will be tightening border measures for travellers...

Feb 9, 2021 07:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Press Holdings modernises wireless networks to support 4,000 employees daily

AS part of its active digital transformational efforts, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is modernising its wireless...

Feb 9, 2021 07:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust secures S$200m green loan from OCBC

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has secured its first green loan after two of its subsidiaries on Tuesday entered...

Feb 9, 2021 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

SBS Transit posts 2.9% decline in FY2020 net profit to S$79m

TRANSPORT operator SBS Transit on Tuesday posted a full-year net profit of S$78.96 million, down 2.9 per cent from...

Feb 9, 2021 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Climate change the 'biggest consideration' for Temasek's investment strategy, says its next CEO

THE investment strategies that Temasek Holdings have employed over the years have borne much fruit, and this will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore's full-year net profit down 90%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore Airlines revises aircraft delivery schedule with Airbus and Boeing

Covid-19, e-commerce fuel illicit trade in Asean: EU-Asean Business Council

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for