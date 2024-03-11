Find out more about subscription packages here .

"Surbana Jurong to spend S$300 million over next three years on strategic acquisitions"

SURBANA Jurong (SJ) – an urban, infrastructure and managed services consultancy that’s wholly-owned by Singapore investment company Temasek Holdings – is committing S$300 million over the next three years for strategic acquisitions.

These investments, said SJ’s group chief executive Sean Chiao, will focus on advancing sustainability and energy transition as well as digital innovations including AI-driven solutions to optimise energy usage, reduce waste and improve efficiency within the built environment.

“We are looking for a niche. How can the M&As (mergers and acquisitions) strengthen our market sector capability and strengthen our global footprint?” he said in his first interview...