Surbana Jurong's public sustainability-linked bond more than 6 times oversubscribed

Singapore
SURBANA Jurong (SJ) Group has priced a S$250 million sustainability-linked bond due 2031.
The urban, infrastructure and managed-services consulting firm said in a statement on Wednesday that the bond - more than six times oversubscribed - is the first Singapore dollar-...
