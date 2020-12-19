Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
PERSISTENT undervaluation and the stock market's failure to recover to pre-Covid levels have led this year's privatisations to surpass last year's in deal value by 70 per cent.
Friday's announcement of Hi-P International CEO's offer for the contract manufacturer brings the tally for take-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes