You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Suspension of trading of Vard Holdings shares expected on Aug 10

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 10:32 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

TRADING in Vard Holdings shares is expected to be suspended on Aug 10, after the close of Fincantieri Oil & Gas's exit offer on Aug 8, the shipbuilder announced late on Thursday night. The delisting was previously estimated to take place about two to three weeks after the offer closes. (see amendment note)

Shareholders approved the delisting in July. On Thursday, Vard said that it had consulted with the Singapore Exchange and announced that suspension of trading of its shares will take place "immediately after the close of the exit offer". Based on the closing date of Aug 8, 5.30 pm, as announced on July 25, the expected date and time for the suspension will be 9 am on Aug 10.

Said Vard: "Shareholders should note that if they purchase scripless shares close to or on the closing date, such shares may not be credited in their securities account with the CDP (Central Depository) in time for them to accept the exit offer."

Vard shares closed unchanged at 25 Singapore cents on Thursday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Amendment note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Vard Holdings is expected to delist on Aug 10. Instead, suspension in trading of its shares is expected on Aug 10, with the delisting estimated to take place two to three weeks after the exit offer closes. The article above has been revised to reflect this.

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on toasty valuations

Sembcorp, Keppel and YTL said to eye pursuing S$1.47b Hyflux plant

SingPost Q1 profit falls 40.4% on exceptional losses, higher taxes

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, Perennial, A-HTrust, OUE C-Reit, Vard

Far East Orchard Q2 profit up 44%

UOB to launch digital bank in Asean

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 net profit beats estimates, to launch Asean digital bank

Aug 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, Perennial, A-HTrust, OUE C-Reit, Vard

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Q2 profit up 46.8%

nz-singpost-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost Q1 profit falls 40.4% on exceptional losses, higher taxes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening