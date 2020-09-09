Sustainability at the core of everything we do, including investments: Temasek

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S state investor Temasek Holdings has set its eye on delivering a net zero carbon emissions portfolio by 2050, with sustainability now at the core of everything it does, including its investment approach.
To achieve that "ambitious" target as well as a mid-term...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes