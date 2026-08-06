Sustainability Impact Dialogue on Aug 19 to discuss water-related hazards in South-east Asia

The event will explore ways to safeguard businesses, communities and Singapore’s climate future

The speakers for the dialogue are (from left) PUB chief Ong Tze-Ch’in, Marsh Risk Consulting MD Graeme Riddell, and UOB’s head of construction and infrastructure Jasper Wong. PHOTOS: PUB, MARSH RISK, UOB

[SINGAPORE] Water-related hazards are a major source of climate risk in South-east Asia – whether it’s too much, too little or not the right kind.

Singapore, with its limited natural water resources, has faced water-related challenges for decades. Demand for water is set to nearly double by 2065, even as climate change brings the risk of longer and drier spells.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment has designated 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation to signal this as a national priority. During this year, water resource management has emerged as a key area for businesses to manage risks and strengthen resilience for long term growth and development.

To discuss these pressing issues and more, the upcoming Sustainability Impact Dialogue – jointly organised by The Business Times and UOB – will delve deeper into the topic “Building Resilience Through Water”.

This three-hour event, to be held at SPH Media’s Studio+65 on the morning of Aug 19, will explore how governments and businesses are navigating these challenges, and how water resilience can support climate and business continuity and long-term growth. The three speakers are PUB chief executive officer Ong Tze-Ch’in, Marsh Risk Consulting managing director Graeme Riddell, and UOB’s head of construction and infrastructure (sector solutions group) Jasper Wong.

The moderator is Kavitha Menon, the director of the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association.

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As the chief of Singapore’s national water agency, Ong is responsible for the supply of clean water, the reclamation of used water, the management of storm water, and the protection of Singapore’s coasts against the rise of sea levels.

Riddell leads climate and sustainability consulting across the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Marsh’s global centre of excellence on climate.

As for UOB’s Wong, his coverage focuses on developing sector-specific solutions in the built environment sector. This includes solar, energy efficiency, waste and infrastructure projects, leveraging industry insights, data analytics and value chain analyses across the bank’s wholesale banking businesses.

Fourth edition of SI Awards

The Aug 19 dialogue is an extension of the annual Sustainability Impact Awards, which is into its fourth edition this year.

The awards – presented by The Business Times and UOB – recognise leaders and companies that serve as an inspiration in sustainability development through their contributions to the environment and society. The NUS Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability is the knowledge partner.

The awards will comprise an individual category and an enterprise category.

Nominations, which closed on May 29, are being assessed by a panel of judges chaired by Dr Amy Khor, the former senior minister of state for sustainability and the environment. The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Sep 23.

Those who want to attend the Sustainability Impact Dialogue can express their interest at bt.sg/siinterest by Aug 7.