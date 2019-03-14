You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SUTL Enterprise, UEM Sunrise begin construction of new marina in Johor

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 2:30 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_Harbour_140319_63.jpg
Artist impression of the ONE°15 Marina Puteri Harbour Malaysia in Johor.
PHOTO: SUTL ENTERPRISE, UEM SUNRISE BERHAD

MAINBOARD-listed marina developer SUTL Enterprise on Thursday announced that its joint venture with Malaysian property developer, UEM Sunrise Berhad, has begun construction of a new marina in Johor. 

The joint venture company, ONE15 Marina Development Bhd, first revealed plans for the ONE°15 Marina Puteri Harbour Malaysia in February 2016, and was granted approval for the sale of memberships in December last year.

Social and boating membership fees for the private marina club are expected to start at RM40,000 (S$13,246) and RM50,000 respectively, with a monthly subscription thereafter at RM150. The Business Times understands that those who sign up early will also receive a RM5,000 discount on the one-off membership fee, accommodation and F&B vouchers at One15 Marina Sentosa Cove, complimentary yacht charters and access to reciprocal clubs.

Membership sales will begin in tandem with construction of the marina, which is expected to be completed by 2020. ONE°15 Marina Puteri Harbour Malaysia members will be able to charter yachts either from Sentosa Cove or the Puteri Harbour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among other things, the 13,616 square metre private clubhouse will include a full-service private marina with 207 berths, 77 deluxe hotel rooms and suites, meeting rooms, a 320-seat ballroom, gym, swimming pool and retail outlets. The nearby ONE15 Estuari Sports Centre will also offer sports and recreational activities, SUTL Enterprise said.

ONE15 Marina Development Bhd is now in the process of setting up a marketing gallery at Puteri Cove Residences, which is near to the site of the upcoming marina. The gallery, to be launched in May this year, will showcase key features of the marina and include a scale model of the project. 

The new development is targeted at Malaysians, as well as expatriates living in Johor, or those who own property there. "The new marina caters to affluent families, as well as singles and millennials who enjoy the waterfront lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city life," said the company. 

Arthur Tay, SUTL Enterprise executive director and CEO said: "The upcoming marina will greatly complement our existing ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore, and create a new buzz for the region's boating community."

Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib, UEM Sunrise's managing director and chief executive said: "We believe that the expansion and development of a worldclass marina in Puteri Harbour will add to the vibrancy and attractiveness of Iskandar Puteri, and contribute towards transforming Iskandar Puteri into a truly sustainable community."

 

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_bitcoin_140319_59.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia agree to suspend overlapping port claims

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening