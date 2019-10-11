Swee Hong appoints Tian Yuan as new executive director

WATCH-LISTED Swee Hong has appointed Tian Yuan, head of a private construction company, as a new executive director on Friday.

Mr Tian has been chief executive of CGC Group since 2012. The company has provided mechanical and electrical works for a factory space and piling works for buildings. CGC was appointed a management company in Malaysia for the Penang government's transport masterplan.

From 1998 to 2010, Mr Tian was a regional director for South-east Asia at China Construction Third Engineering Bureau. Based in Singapore, he oversaw the company's projects in the region.

His appointment comes shortly after the resignation of Swee Hong's non-executive director Anil Dhanpatlal with effect from Oct 7.

Trading in shares of Swee Hong has been suspended since May, last closing at S$0.003.