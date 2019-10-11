You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swee Hong appoints Tian Yuan as new executive director

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 8:35 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

WATCH-LISTED Swee Hong has appointed Tian Yuan, head of a private construction company, as a new executive director on Friday. 

Mr Tian has been chief executive of CGC Group since 2012. The company has provided mechanical and electrical works for a factory space and piling works for buildings. CGC was appointed a management company in Malaysia for the Penang government's transport masterplan. 

From 1998 to 2010, Mr Tian was a regional director for South-east Asia at China Construction Third Engineering Bureau. Based in Singapore, he oversaw the company's projects in the region. 

His appointment comes shortly after the resignation of Swee Hong's non-executive director Anil Dhanpatlal with effect from Oct 7.

Trading in shares of Swee Hong has been suspended since May, last closing at S$0.003.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

GKE posts Q1 net profit of S$254,000 on concrete plant contributions

Libra Group receives letter of demand from UOB for US$18.8m

Hatten Land gains time extension to repay US$20m loan

Broker's take: KGI says AEM will outperform amid semiconductor slowdown

Atlantic Navigation calls for trading halt pending announcement

ASL Marine's independent auditor flags going concern doubts

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly