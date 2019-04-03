Swee Hong supplier files winding-up application against company

SWEE Hong Limited said on Wednesday that its supplier, Hock Hin Leong Timber Trading, on March 29 filed a winding-up application in the High Court against the company.

Swee Hong owes Hock Hin Leong Timber Trading money for supplies that it purchased.

The hearing date for the winding-up application has been fixed on Apr 26. Swee Hong's operations are not expected to be materially affected by the application, said the firm.