Swee Hong supplier withdraws winding-up application against firm

SWEE Hong Limited said on Monday that its supplier Hock Hin Leong Timber Trading (HHLT) has withdrawn its winding-up application against the company on the day it was to be heard in court.

In a filing on Apr 3, Swee Hong said that HHLT had filed the application in the High Court on March 29, and the hearing date was fixed on Apr 26. Swee Hong owes HHLT money for supplies that it purchased.

However, on Apr 26, the construction company received a letter from HHLT's solicitors, stating that the application had been withdrawn on the same day.