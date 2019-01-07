You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swee Hong wins S$32.5 million PUB contract

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 8:14 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SWEE Hong on Monday said that it has won a contract with the Public Utilities Board (PUB) worth about S$32.5 million for the construction of link sewers for the DTSS Phase 2 Project at Old Choa Chu Kang Road/Jalan Bahar.

"The contract is expected to contribute positively to but is not expected to have any significant impact on the company’s earnings or the net tangible assets for the current financial year ending June 30, 2019," it said.

Its shares closed flat at S$0.005.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Fraser and Neave plans to bottle healthier drinks in four-year university tie-up

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Centurion, Procurri, DeClout, PCI

Procurri: Voluntary general offer by third party still on the table

Centurion offers S$85m of notes for early exchange; invitation expires Jan 18

CapitaLand in joint venture to buy Shanghai office building as seed asset for new fund

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening