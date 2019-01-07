Swee Hong wins S$32.5 million PUB contract

SWEE Hong on Monday said that it has won a contract with the Public Utilities Board (PUB) worth about S$32.5 million for the construction of link sewers for the DTSS Phase 2 Project at Old Choa Chu Kang Road/Jalan Bahar.

"The contract is expected to contribute positively to but is not expected to have any significant impact on the company’s earnings or the net tangible assets for the current financial year ending June 30, 2019," it said.

Its shares closed flat at S$0.005.