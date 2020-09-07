You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swiber and Rawabi extend term sheet discussions to Oct 6

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 7:13 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SWIBER Holdings has extended discussions with potential investor Rawabi Holding Company by a month to Oct 6, the debt-laden offshore and marine group said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

A binding term sheet for a US$200 million cash investment by Rawabi into Swiber's wholly-owned subsidiary Equatoriale Energy was due to expire 90 days after it was entered into on June 8.

Swiber said the discussions are ongoing, and the parties agreed to the one-month extension in writing on Sept 6.

Rawabi is an oil-and-gas conglomerate based in the Middle East.

Swiber shares have been suspended since 2016.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Top Glove submits audit report to US Customs and Border Protection

Camsing Healthcare to appoint independent firm by Dec 1; shares remain suspended

KrisEnergy receives 4th extension of debt moratorium

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Ascott rewards members get more perks, status-match programme

Oceanus invests in deep-tech firm to breed prawns

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove submits audit report to US Customs and Border Protection

TOP Glove Corporation has submitted an audit report on remediation payments to its migrant workers to the US Customs...

Sep 7, 2020 06:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare to appoint independent firm by Dec 1; shares remain suspended

CAMSING Healthcare shares will remain suspended as the company works to meet conditions in three notices of...

Sep 7, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 7, 2020 06:02 PM
Government & Economy

China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

[BEIJING] China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the...

Sep 7, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close flat on Monday

IT WAS rather quiet on the Singapore bourse - as was the case in many other Asian markets on Monday - with the key...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Travellers arriving in Malaysia under longer-term travel scheme can no longer serve quarantine at home

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.