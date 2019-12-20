You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swiber gets 1 more month for judicial management

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 8:53 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Singapore High Court has granted Swiber Holdings and its subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction a one-month extension till Jan 31, 2020, for their judicial management periods, during an interim hearing.

The original deadline for the troubled offshore and marine group was set for Dec 31, 2019.

The judicial managers had requested an extension till June 30, 2020. The purpose of the interim hearing on Thursday was to seek a temporary extension, pending the outcome of a substantive hearing when the court will determine the judicial managers' application for the later deadline.

Swiber said on Friday that the substantive hearing will take place in January next year, on a date to be fixed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Judicial management is a type of debt restructuring procedure where an independent judicial manager is appointed to control the affairs, business and property of a company under financial distress.

SEE ALSO

UOB withdraws statutory demands, JM application against Hoe Leong Corp

Swiber and its subsidiary were placed into judicial management in October 2016.

In July this year, Swiber applied for more time - until Dec 31 - to submit to the Singapore Exchange a proposal on resuming trading in its shares, which has been suspended since 2016.

Companies & Markets

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

Life after Permata: What's next for Singapore banks in their M&A strategy?

Financial institutions hike fees, lower fixed deposit rates

Investment banking fees jump 22% to record US$868m for 2019: report

DBS sees hospitality sector as S-Reit 'dark horse' for 2020

ThaiBev says it's not selling Vietnam business; IPO process for some assets in early stages

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 09:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

AN indirect unit of Rex International, Masirah Oil Ltd (MOL), is proposing to issue US$4.5 million of preference...

Dec 20, 2019 08:53 AM
Banking & Finance

BlackRock, Temasek in talks on joint venture in China

[NEW YORK] BlackRock Inc and Temasek Holdings Pte reached an agreement to start an asset management business in...

Dec 20, 2019 08:52 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cromwell E-Reit, Ascott Reit, Alliance Healthcare, Rex, KS Energy

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Dec 20, 2019 08:47 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Nov consumer inflation ticks up but stays distant from Bank of Japan goal

[TOKYO] Japan's annual core consumer inflation ticked up in November but remained distant from the central bank's 2...

Dec 20, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher following Wall Street rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened fractionally higher on Friday after US stocks roared to fresh records overnight, thanks...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly