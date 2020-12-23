You are here

Swiber Holdings' judicial management extended to Jan 14

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 8:11 PM
THE judicial management period for Swiber Holdings and its subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction was extended to Jan 14, 2021, at a hearing on Wednesday.

Another hearing will be held on Jan 14 to further determine the extension of the judicial management periods until March 31, 2021, Swiber's board and judicial managers said in a joint bourse filing.

Trading in Swiber shares has been suspended since 2016. Swiber and subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction were placed under judicial management later that year.

