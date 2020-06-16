Swiber Holdings' judicial managers ask for six-month extension

EMBATTLED offshore support vessel owner Swiber Holdings could have its time under judicial management extended once again, said a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The judicial managers have now applied for the period to be extended from June 30 to Dec 31, 2020, with a court hearing on the matter to be held on June 26.

“The board and the judicial managers will provide further updates on the progress of the judicial management in due course,” they said in a joint announcement.

Trading in Swiber shares has been suspended since 2016. Swiber and subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction were placed under judicial management later that year.