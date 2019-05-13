You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swissco completes disposal of bulk of offshore support vessels business

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 4:42 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MARINE company Swissco Holdings has completed the disposal of a substantial part of its offshore support vessels (OSV) division. The judicial managers of Swissco subsidiary - Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd (SOPL) - have also been discharged from their appointment by the High Court.

The OSV business disposal involved six of the group’s subsidiaries including SOPL, Swissco International (SIPL), Swissco Maritime (SMPL), Swissco Ship Services (SSSPL), Swissco Asia (SAPL) and Singapore Marine Logistics (SM LOG).

The subsidiaries had entered into a master sale and purchase agreement with Allianz Middle East Inc on Dec 6, 2018.

The disposal was meant to help reduce the group's liabilities, including all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of SOPL and SM Log; as well as a 49 per cent stake in SW Marine (M) held by Swissco International.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The disposal also comprised the sale of vessels owned by SOPL, SMPL, SSSPL, SAPL and SM Log; as well as Swissco Garnet, one of four vessels subjected to a put option by SOPL.

Following the disposal, the High Court has ordered that the judicial managers of SOPL, Ee Meng Yen Angela and Purandar Janampalli, to be released and discharged from their appointment.

This was after they had overseen the survival of SOPL, or the whole or part of its undertaking as a going concern; the scheme of arrangement between SOPL and its creditors; and the “more advantageous realisation” of SOPL’s assets as opposed to it being wound up and liquidated.

Swissco shares are suspended from trading.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev shares tumble 11% in early trading after posting Q2 earnings

Cromwell E-Reit DPU rises 6.3% to 1.02 euro cents for Q1

Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

Memtech, Tritech call for trading halts on Monday morning

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
5 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS inks pact to promote fintech collaboration between Singapore and China

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev shares tumble 11% in early trading after posting Q2 earnings

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening