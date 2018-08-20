You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swissco inks letter of intent to transfer mainboard listing to solar energy company

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 7:11 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SUSPENDED marine company Swissco Holdings has entered into a letter of intent to transfer its listing on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, its court-appointed judicial managers announced on Monday.

The letter of intent would transfer debt-ridden Swissco's listing to solar and renewable energy company Plus Renewable Technologies by a scheme of arrangement.

The letter of intent - which the judicial managers noted is not legally binding, except for clauses such as confidentiality, exclusivity and expiry - is valid for 60 days.

Until it expires or an implementation agreement is signed, Swissco cannot enter into talks with anyone besides Cayman Islands-incorporated Plus Renewable Technologies to enter into similar arrangements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Swissco will make further announcements as and when there are material developments in this matter, the judicial managers said.

They added that "there is no certainty or assurance that definitive agreements in relation to the proposed transfer will be entered into or that any of the transactions contemplated in the (letter of intent) will be completed".

"Accordingly, shareholders and potential investors of the company are advised to exercise caution in dealings with the shares, and to consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take."

Companies & Markets

Ellipsiz's full-year net profit up 7% higher on revenue growth

Sembcorp's India power arm wins Bangladesh power supply tender

Alliance Mineral swears in executive chairman; receives lawyers' letters from ex-CEO and wife

ST Engineering unit, Siemens group wins S$18.8m LTA contract for integrated rail asset management system

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening