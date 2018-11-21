You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Swissco judicial managers receive extension of time

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 12:09 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THE Singapore High Court has granted the judicial managers of Swissco Holdings and its subsidiary extensions of time to carry out their tasks.

The period of judicial management of Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd has been extended by six months to July 31, 2019, from Jan 31, 2019.

The judicial managers of Swissco and the subsidiary will have until March 30, 2019, from the earlier deadline of Nov 15, 2018, to submit their proposals for the offshore support vessel companies.

The deadline for creditors' meetings to be held has also been pushed to April 14, 2019, from Nov 30, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea reports wider loss on e-commerce investment

Stocks to watch: China Jinjiang Environment, Sunpower, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Ace Achieve Infocom

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

Sunpower: No loan provisions breached after 2 substantial shareholders pledged their shares for personal loans

Renault names Thierry Bollore interim leader after Carlos Ghosn's arrest

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea reports wider loss on e-commerce investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening