Swissco judicial managers receive extension of time

THE Singapore High Court has granted the judicial managers of Swissco Holdings and its subsidiary extensions of time to carry out their tasks.

The period of judicial management of Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd has been extended by six months to July 31, 2019, from Jan 31, 2019.

The judicial managers of Swissco and the subsidiary will have until March 30, 2019, from the earlier deadline of Nov 15, 2018, to submit their proposals for the offshore support vessel companies.

The deadline for creditors' meetings to be held has also been pushed to April 14, 2019, from Nov 30, 2018.