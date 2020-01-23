You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Synagie Corp reaches full settlement with third-party provider

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 7:35 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

SYNAGIE Corporation said on Thursday that it has come to a full and final settlement of all claims with a third-party service provider.

The terms of the settlement remain confidential, and both parties have since discontinued their claims against each other.

Synagie announced on Dec 4, 2019 that it had commenced legal proceedings in Singapore's High Court against the third-party service provider for a breach of contract, and was claiming a sum of S$751,971.25.

In response to the claim, the third-party service provider filed a counterclaim against Synagie on June 14, 2019 for a breach of the same contract and was claiming a sum of S$1.17 million.

Both parties decided to resolve the dispute through mediation.

Synagie shares closed at 11.7 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.3 cent or 2.5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts 41.5% rise in Q4 earnings to S$191.4m

CDLHT's hotel deals get nod of approval from securityholders

Design Studio CFO resigns as group makes plans to restructure

StarHub, M1 to jointly bid for 5G licence in Singapore

SGX invests 186m euros for 93% stake in index firm Scientific Beta

SIA mulls adding more planes in India to fight Emirates: sources

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 07:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts 41.5% rise in Q4 earnings to S$191.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED conglomerate Keppel Corporation reported 41.5 per cent higher net earnings at S$191.4 million for...

Jan 23, 2020 07:07 PM
Companies & Markets

CDLHT's hotel deals get nod of approval from securityholders

CDL Hospitality Trusts' (CDLHT) stapled securityholders have voted in favour of its two proposed hotel deals.

Jan 23, 2020 06:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Design Studio CFO resigns as group makes plans to restructure

DESIGN Studio Group, which intends to undergo a court-supervised restructuring, said on Thursday that its chief...

Jan 23, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 23, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% as Wuhan virus fears rattle investors

THE STI  was mired in the red, closing at 3,234.56 on Thursday, after giving up 19.37 points or 0.6 per cent.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly