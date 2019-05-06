Synagie inks deal to manage Samsonite Malaysia's e-commerce sales

E-COMMERCE solutions vendor Synagie has partnered Samsonite International's subsidiary - Samsonite Malaysia - to assist in managing the latter's online sales, Synagie said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Through this agreement, Synagie will assist in managing or automating the online sales of the luggage manufacturer’s brands including Samsonite, Samsonite Red, American Tourister, Lipault and Kamiliant across e-commerce platforms Lazada, Shopee and Zalora in Malaysia.

The deal is Synagie's first foray into travel and lifestyle e-commerce, and adds to the group's portfolio of over 270 brand partners.

Executive director of Synagie, Olive Tai, said the deal is "a continued testament to the trust and faith that established brands entrust in us, as well as an affirmation of our ability to help businesses shift online and meet consumers’ needs".

Synagie shares closed down 2.94 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent, at S$0.099 on Friday.