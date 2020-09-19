Synagie to partner computer manufacturers to expand insurtech business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation is partnering leading computer manufacturers to, among other things, bundle its accidental damage protection solutions and third-party administration services in major government tenders for the supply of laptops and tablets, it said late on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes