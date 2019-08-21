Synagie to provide brand store services for Lazada

[SINGAPORE] Catalist-listed e-commerce solutions provider Synagie will link up with online store giant Lazada to provide brand store management services on its platform across South-east Asia.

In an announcement yesterday, Synagie said that its wholly owned subsidiary, BTFL, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lazada to provide services to manage and operate the e-commerce company's brand stores on its online marketplaces in South-east Asia.

Brand stores are companies that have their own stores on Lazada, such as Watsons and SanDisk.

As part of the MOU, Synagie has been appointed as a regional partner of Lazada, and will provide marketing and other e-commerce-related services to Lazada.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

While Synagie was unable to disclose the brand stores it will be managing, it said the stores will be a combination of existing and new brands on the online platform.

Lazada currently has more than 400,000 sellers and brands offering over 300 million stock keeping units.

Both companies have their headquarters in Singapore.

Synagie co-founder and executive director Olive Tai said the partnership with Lazada will help fast-track her company's regional growth and expansion.

"We seek to accelerate our growth and offer our domain expertise to more brands looking at tapping one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world," she said.

Earlier this year, Lazada announced products and services - such as an improved business dashboard to help brands and sellers select tools - to assist them in branding, marketing and sales when selling their products on its platform.

Synagie is one of the first partners Lazada has brought on board to provide brand store management services, a Lazada spokesman said. "Through the addition of established Lazada partners such as Synagie, we will be able to provide best-in-class solutions for brands to manage and operate stores on Lazada by themselves and become successful online."

Synagie currently manages the online operations of more than 280 brands in the region.

It helps its partners to sell their goods or services to consumers online, and provides services and integrated technology to manage their e-commerce operations across different channels.

In June this year, Synagie announced a tie-up with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, as part of a programme to accelerate the adoption of e-commerce by Malaysian businesses.

Synagie shares closed up S$0.001 or 0.6 per cent at S$0.160 on Tuesday.

THE STRAITS TIMES