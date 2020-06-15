You are here

Synagie to provide e-commerce services to WPP's GroupM clients in S-E Asia

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 10:25 AM
SYNAGIE Corporation has partnered media investment group GroupM to provide end-to-end e-commerce platform store management and fulfilment services to the latter's clients in South-east Asia.

Shares of Catalist-listed Synagie were the second most traded by volume on Monday after the announcement, up 1.8 Singapore cents or 13.9 per cent to 14.8 cents with 25.1 million shares changing hands as at 9.55am. 

Through the tie-up, Synagie will help GroupM's clients quickly set up their online presence and sell across multiple digital platforms in the region, according to a regulatory update on Monday.

The partnership will leverage the e-commerce solutions provider's cloud-based platform which allows companies to manage their entire e-commerce value chain together - from inventory, warehousing and last-mile delivery.

GroupM is part of advertising giant WPP and has media buying agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as programmatic audience company Xaxis, under its umbrella of companies.

Region's online consumption boost may continue post-lockdown: Bain

Jon Thurlow, GroupM's Asia-Pacific chief operating officer, said the partnership creates greater integration for clients, from omnichannel planning through campaign execution and consumer experience, to delivery.

Olive Tai, Synagie's executive director, said: "South-east Asia will see a substantial increase in the size of its Internet economy as more people connect digitally. Brands can no longer ignore the importance of online commerce."

