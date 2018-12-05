You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sysma Holdings bags S$18.6m contract to build two-storey Good Class Bungalow

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 8:17 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

good class bungalow.jpg
Wholly owned subsidiary Sysma Construction is set to put up a two-storey bungalow - complete with basement, attic and swimming pool - at 28, Jalan Kampong Chantek, off Dunearn Road, in a deal with what was described as "an established private owner".
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

CATALIST-LISTED builder Sysma Holdings has won an S$18.6 million contract to build a home in a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Area, the group said on Wednesday.

Wholly owned subsidiary Sysma Construction is set to put up a two-storey bungalow - complete with basement, attic and swimming pool - at 28, Jalan Kampong Chantek, off Dunearn Road, in a deal with what was described as "an established private owner".

The Business Times reported in February 2017 that Super Group co-founder Ronald Te had bought the property for S$27.59 million, or S$1,003 per square foot based on the freehold land area of 27,504 sq ft.

The existing seven-bedroom house, which was vacant when it was bought, has a built-up area of some 11,000 sq ft, with two floors, an attic and a swimming pool. It falls within the Swiss Club Road GCB Area.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sysma Holdings said that its 20-month contract will start when a demolition permit is issued by the relevant authorities, which is expected to happen in end-December 2018.

The contract is not expected to have any material impact on earnings or net tangible assets per share for the year to July 31, 2019, it added.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Acromec, Datapulse Technology, Singapore Exchange, Sysma Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening