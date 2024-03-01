TA Corp H2 net profit up 9% to S$11.7 million

PROPERTY and construction company TA Corporation posted a 9 per cent rise in net profit to S$11.7 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$10.8 million in the previous corresponding period.

Earnings per share stood at S$0.0227 for the half-year, up from S$0.0207 in the year-ago period, TA Corp said in a regulatory filing on Thursday (Feb 29).

However, revenue for H2 fell 80.4 per cent to S$43.4 million from S$221.1 million a year earlier.

This was attributed mainly to lower revenue from the company’s construction segment, due to the liquidation of its wholly owned subsidiary Tiong Aik Construction in July 2023. Revenue for the segment fell by S$70 million from a year earlier to S$16.9 million.

Meanwhile, TA Corp’s real estate investment segment had higher revenue due to improved bed rates at Tuas South Dormitory.

Revenue from its real estate development segment declined, due to less revenue from its overseas developments being recognised, while its distribution segment also recorded lower revenue from its lubricant business in Myanmar.

SEE ALSO TA Corp unit unable to pay debts; appoints provisional liquidators

Other income rose by S$90.6 million from a year earlier to S$108 million, due to a gain in fair value of investment properties.

No dividend was declared for the half-year, unchanged from the year before.