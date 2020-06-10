Tale of 2 stocks: Sembcorp jumps 37% on demerger, Sembmarine dives 27%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INVESTORS on Tuesday cheered Sembcorp Industries (SCI)'s decision to sever ties with its troubled marine unit, but were less enthusiastic about the prospects for Sembcorp Marine (SMM).
SCI shares soared 36.6 per cent or S$0.56 to finish Tuesday at a four-month high of S$2...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes