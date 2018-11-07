TalkMed Q3 net profit up 7%

TALKMED has posted a net profit of S$7.6 million in the third quarter, up 7 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 was S$16.2 million, up 15.3 per cent owing to a higher number of patient visits.

Earnings per share was 0.58 Singapore cent, up from 0.54 cent in the third quarter last year.

Net asset value per share was 4.87 Singapore cents as at Sept 30, from 5.5 cents as at Dec 31 last year.

TalkMed said in its results filing on Wednesday night: "Our business is dependent to a large extent on the economic performance of Singapore and countries in South-east Asia. The group is facing pressure on revenue from the competition arising from lower medical costs in our neighbouring countries."

TalkMed shares last changed hands at S$0.60 on Monday.